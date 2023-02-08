Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner Pathaan has been ringing the cash registers since the opening day on January 25th. Fans of the superstar loved watching SRK return to the silver screens after a hiatus of four long years and Salman Khan’s surprise cameo appearance in the film.

Salman, who made an extended cameo appearance in Siddharth Anand’s movie, tried to ensure to leave fans eagerly anticipating their reunion in Tiger 3, the next film in YRF’s spy universe. Pathaan’s rescuer, the Tiger, has left for an important mission and has invited King Khan’s character to join him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Pathaan’s screenplay writer Sridhar Raghavan has now spilled some beans about Tiger 3 and what to expect from the film. Talking to ETimes, the writer said, “I think you’re going to have a blast. You’ll really find it, like, ‘Wow!’ I am hoping so. This is a bit hard to say because I am involved in writing. So you know it feels ajeeb saying something. I think it’s great fun, it’s terrific, and to take a film, a character who’s already in Tiger 1 and Tiger 2, and try and do something to match up to that and even top it, I think we have managed to pull it off. But I don’t want to say anything, there are still a few months before it comes out. But writing it was an absolute blast. If you like the genre, I think you’ll watch it 3-4 times!”

Meanwhile, Pathaan is still wreaking mayhem at the box office around the globe. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has grossed over Rs 850 crore huge globally, and the cash registers are still ringing. While it is directed by Siddharth Anand, the film saw SRK as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone’s character to tackle a terror threat from agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham.

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Breaks Her Silence On Being Called ‘Nepotism Ki Bachhi’: “I May Have Gotten Certain Opportunities More Easily”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News