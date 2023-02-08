Padma Shri & Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Raveena Tandon has been one of the most adored actresses in the movie industry for being a leading lady for many decades. With her debut film in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool, she won the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. As she became a popular name with her debut being a blockbuster hit, she was once approached by Karan Johar for a role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

KJo’s first directorial outing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tried to show the generation-defining romance which later established his directorial career. However, the director had a difficult time finalizing the cast and went to Raveena. Read ahead to know why she did not select the film!

In a conversation with PTI, Raveena Tandon revealed that she did want to switch to serious roles after playing poorly written characters for women in her acting career. The actor revealed, “Karan still doesn’t forgive me for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Raveena later says that she did not want to play the second lead to Kajol as she was her contemporary.

“He (KJo) didn’t understand at that time, Kajol was my contemporary. We started together, we were both doing lead roles. So, I couldn’t have done a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where I was at a lower… where I probably had a smaller role like Rani. And Rani benefitted from it because she was a newcomer. That was the difference that would’ve happened at that time, and that’s what I told Karan,” said Raveena Tandon.

While Raveena said no to the character, the role eventually went to Rani Mukherjee. In another interview, Karan Johar lamented about how eight actresses refused to take on the role. He said, “I had asked everyone. Main bhikari ban chuka tha uss film mai. Eight heroines had already rejected me for Rani Mukherjee‘s role. Mujhe laga, agar koi na mile toh mujhe khud short-skirt pehen ke woh role karna padega.”

