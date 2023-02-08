Koffee With Karan is one such chat show that has contributed to a lot of controversies. In season 6, one of the episodes featured cricketers KL Rahul & Hardik Pandya and it went on to become one of the most controversial episodes in the history of KWK.

The episode featuring KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya was massively criticized by the viewers after the duo made some misogynist comments on the show. In fact, Karan too had to face legal trouble. However, later all of them were granted relief from the court. Today, we bring to you a throwback from the same episode when Athiya Shetty’s husband KL Rahul ranked Bollywood beauties according to their s*x appeal. Scroll below to read the details.

KL Rahul who recently tied the knot with the love of his life Athiya Shetty once appeared on Koffee With Karan and he might not want to recall it. That particular episode from season 6 had to face a lot of wrath for s*xist comments on women that were made by Rahul and Hardik. However, the rapid-fire round was fun as always because we know KJo never leaves a chance to take honest answers from the celebs. During the rapid-fire, Karan Johar asked Rahul to rank Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Sonam Kapoor in order of s*x appeal.

Well, KL Rahul was quick to respond to his question and quickly ranked the Bollywood beauties in order of s*x appeal and said, “Kareena, Katrina, Deepika, Priyanka, Sonam,” He further added, “I saw her at the Diwali party and I just couldn’t get my eyes off her.”

Ahem! Ahem! Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan has a massive male fan following and KL Rahul ranking her first on the list is not a surprise. What do you people think? Let us know in the comments section below.

