Pooja Entertainment’s melodious blockbuster ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’ released in 2001 but its memories refuse to fade away. Kareena Kapoor Khan who starred in the film, recently shared a glimpse of one of her “most favourite” songs on her Instagram stories and it turned out to be the dance number ‘Dupatta Mera’ from ‘MKKH.’

She also tagged designer Manish Malhotra who styled her, co-star Tusshar Kapoor and director Satish Kaushik along with Pooja Entertainment in her post. Tuned by Anu Malik, the music of the film was a big hit. ‘Dupatta Mera’ was sung by Anuradha Sriram and is still one of the most captivating and electrifying songs that people cannot stop grooving over it.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has revealed the best part of 2021 in a latest post on social media.

Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, posted a picture of her younger son Jeh on Instagram on Friday. The picture does not clearly show the toddler’s face but one can be seen laughing.

“His two teeth, the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21.

Speaking about her work, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’ which was originally written by Eric Roth.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

