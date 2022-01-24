Fans sometimes do the craziest things for their celebrity crushes. In a viral video now, a fan got a tattoo of Tara Sutaria on his hand and flaunted it to the actress upon his meeting with her. But his sweet gesture didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed him for doing these cheap thrills for getting attention and blamed him for getting a Kartik Aaryan tattoo before Tara. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, this is the same fan who got a tattoo of Kartik on his chest and revealed it to him and media a while ago making it go viral on social media. Tara on the other hand was really sweet to the fan and posed with him in front of the paps.

In a viral video, Tara Sutaria can be seen wearing grey joggers with a black Calvin Klein sports bra and was looking pretty as ever in her chic casual attire. The actress is currently shooting in the film city along with Tiger Shroff and their videos of the same are going viral on social media.

Tara Sutaria sweetly acknowledged the fan who got her tattoo on his hand. Take a look at the picture below:

As soon as the pictures were shared online, netizens started slamming the fan and called out for his cheap tactics to gain popularity. For the unversed, netizens called out the fan for getting Kartik Aaryan tattoo first on his chest and now Tara Sutaria’s.

A user commented, “He’s the same guy who got a tattoo of Kartik Aryan ! And now of her People not realising it’s just a temporary tattoo and he is just trying to get famous 😂.” Another user commented, “Bad obsession!! Is se better padhai karo army join karo!! Inka tatto banwa k kiya mila!!!” A third user commented, “😂😂😂y to wahi h jisk kartik Aryan ka bhi tatoo karya h.”

Here’s a look at Kartik Aaryan’s tattoo on his chest:

What are your thoughts on a fan getting Tara’s tattoo on his hand after getting Kartik’s tattoo on his chest? Tell us in the comments below.

