Sajid Khan directorial Heyy Babyy starring, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Ritesh Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan was released in 2007. The film was declared a superhit. Now the role of the baby which was played by Juanna Sanghvi is all grown up. Scroll down to see the pictures.

For the unversed, the film revolves around three male best friends, who are womanizers, who lived a carefree and happening life until a baby is left at their doorstep. Though initially, they mess up, they later learn the ropes of how to take care of her and she becomes the apple of their eyes.

Now pictures of Juanna Sanghvi, who played the role of baby Angel, is going viral on social media. When she appeared in the film, she was only 17-months old, now she is all grown up. Reportedly, Juanna is 17-years-old. Take a look at the pictures below:

The pictures, which is being shared by asaphotographers on Instagram, features Juanna with her girl gang. Now fans wonder whether she will make her career in Bollywood as an actress. Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The film opened to rave reviews after being released on Disney + Hotstar. Now he has a lineup of films that includes Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2.

Recently, the superstar made headlines for buying a plush new apartment in Mumbai’s Khar area for a whopping Rs 7.8 crore. The property is spread over an area of 1878 sq. ft and is located on the 19th floor of Joy Legend, a building by Joy Builder in Khar West.

