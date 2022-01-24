It’s been a year since Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal, but on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, we finally got to see a few glimpses. This day, last year, the Coolie actor surprised everyone when he tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Alibaug. Varun and Natasha took the wedding vows in presence of their family members and close friends. The duo sends their fans into a tizzy every time they post a photo of them together and today was no different.

As 24 January marks their first wedding anniversary, VD took to his Instagram and shared a couple of photos from his wedding festivities. The Badlapur actor shared a series of photos in three Insta posts. The first post looks from their D-day, and the other two are from his Haldi and other wedding festivities, respectively. While who’s who of Bollywood can’t stop showering wishes for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, we just couldn’t take our eyes off these dreamy pictures. If you don’t believe us check them out and decide for yourself.

Earlier speaking about having a guarded wedding, Varun had revealed to Hindustan Times that he had decided to be responsible during COVID-19 and follow rules. He said, “I’m someone who didn’t want to do something big, you’ve to respect whatever things have been put in place. I had elderly citizens from my family coming, and I wanted everyone to be safe, that’s why it was low-key. That’s the kind of person I am, as far as my personal life is concerned. I’d rather keep it low-key, and also because Natasha isn’t from this film line anyway. The full show-sha is too much, and this wasn’t the time for that.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan has an interesting line-up of projects. He will soon be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Bhediya. He has also wrapped up the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who will be seen in the pivotal roles. That apart he also has Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis, Arun Khetarpal biopic and Nitesh Tiwari’s untitled next with Kiara Advani in his kitty.

Coming back to his wedding photos, ain’t these photos everything adorable?

