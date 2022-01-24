Govinda, who is known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills, has given his fans another reason to celebrate. As per a recent media report, the actor – who has won hearts and awards for his performances in films like Hero No 1, Coolie No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, and more – has been conferred with a Doctorate for his excellence in Indian Cinema.

Not just the Haseena Maan Jayegi actor, but the report also states that his brother, Kirti Kumar, was also honoured. Scroll below to read all the details we have on the same.

As per a report Times Of India report, the World NRI Cultural and Social Associations of America has conferred Govinda with a Doctorate for his excellence in Indian Cinema. The event reportedly took place at the actor’s Juhu bungalow yesterday (Sunday, January 23) at 3:30 pm.

Apart from Govinda, the actor’s brother Kirti Kumar was also honoured. Undoubtedly, it must have been a proud moment for both the Jodi No. 1 actor and his brother Kirti, as well as their loved ones.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen on the silver screen in Sikander Bharti’s 2019 comedy-drama Rangeela Raja. Produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, the film also starred Mishika Chourasia, Anupama Agnihotri, Digangana Suryavanshi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

He also recently featured in and released the track Mera Naal on his official Instagram handle, however, he disabled the comments on the post. Why? Well, it comes after Govinda was trolled for his last song titled ‘Hello’.

Congrats Chi Chi, on this accomplishment! You have made all your fans proud and happy once more.

