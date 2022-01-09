Bollywood’s most iconic actor Govinda has entertained the fans for more than a decade with various of his blockbuster movies. The actor, during the 90s, was well known for working in multiple movies at the same time and was said to be one of the most bankable actors of the B-town during his era.

However, did you know the actor had once signed off a total of 70 movies after a successful debut in the movie Love 86? Read on to know the whole deet!

Well, it was back in 1987 that the actor had first spoken about working in multiple movies during one of his interviews. According to ETimes, the said interview took place during the shooting of his film Ghar Mein Ram Gali Men Sham. It is to be noted that during that timeline, there were many rumours of Govinda working on multiple projects. Talking about those rumours, the actor confessed that he had signed a total of 70 movies at one time.

However, Govinda later went on to explain that he had to drop a few movies because he didn’t have enough time for those projects. He also revealed that there were a few movies that got cancelled by themselves. Well, the actor then claimed that even after dropping many films, he ended up working for 5 movies in a single day.

Chi-Chi made his Bollywood debut in 1987’s Love 86. Later the actor went on to deliver various blockbuster movies like Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Hero No. 1, Naseeb, and many more.

For his wonderful performances over the years, the actor has successfully earned 12 Filmfare Award nominations and bagged 4 Zee Cine awards. Apart from this, the actor has also earned the honour of Filmfare Best Comedian Award for his performance in Haseena Maan Jayegi.

On the work front, Govinda was last seen in the comedy-drama FryDay which was directed by Abhishek Dogra. The movie also featured Varun Sharma, Digangana Suryavanshi and had released on 12th October 2018.

