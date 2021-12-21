Govinda’s story has truly been inspiring and an example of rags to riches. The actor has been very vocal about his struggles and how he made it big from a Chawl in Viral to one of the most bankable stars of the 90s in the Bollywood industry. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when people made fun of Govinda when he dreamt of winning an Oscar for his country through his acting. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The 58-year-old actor has had a successful career in Bollywood for over three decades now and is still going strong.

Back in 1997, in an interview with India Today, Govinda opened up on the hardest phase of his life where his family couldn’t even afford groceries and were insulted for not clearing their financial dues.

Govinda said, “The baniya used to make me stand for hours because he knew I wouldn’t pay for the goods. Once I refused to go to the shop anymore. My mother started crying and I cried with her.”

Over the years, Govinda has given us some incredible characters to remember in the Hindi film industry including films like Ilzaam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Hero No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

The actor always dreamt of winning an Oscar and revealed during the interview that people will laugh it off upon hearing his wish. “People laugh. They say, ‘he can’t even speak English properly, what he’ll win an Oscar?’ But if from nothing I could become Govinda, surely from Govinda I can become something,” the Raja Babu actor said.

