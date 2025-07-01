Sandra Bullock is still haunted by a cruise ship. Not literally, but metaphorically, thanks to Speed 2: Cruise Control, a film she flat-out regrets.

The 1997 sequel to Speed swapped a speeding bus for a slow-moving cruise liner, and us audiences never quite forgave it. While Speed was a legit action classic that helped solidify Bullock and Keanu Reeves as stars, Speed 2 stumbled hard. Critics panned it. Fans ignored it. And Bullock’s… well, she’s still cringing.

Sandra Bullock Owns the Flop, Keanu Reeves Walks Away, and Speed 2 Sinks, But Not Their Stardom

In an toofab interview promoting The Lost City with Daniel Radcliffe, Bullock admitted that there’s one project she’s genuinely embarrassed about. Noting how no one ever came around to loving the sequel, she called Speed 2 “a slow boat, slowly going towards an island,” and said it made no sense from the start.

Radcliffe tried to defend the film’s “cult love,” but Bullock wasn’t having it. She joked it only had five fans, him included.

It turns out that Bullock wasn’t the only one with second thoughts. Keanu Reeves, who was originally offered a huge paycheck to return, read the script and walked away. He figured going from a runaway bus to a cruise ship didn’t exactly scream speed. So, he passed.

Years later, Reeves clarified his reasoning in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2015 (via Movie Web), saying he just couldn’t picture the sequel working. Still, he left the door cracked for a future reunion with Bullock. When asked about Speed 3, he joked:

“You know, I can’t say never. Because I’m standing here for Matrix Resurrections and at the end of the trilogy, I did die, so you can’t say never.”

Despite the flop, the veteran actress’ career didn’t take a hit. She bounced back with hits like Miss Congeniality, The Blind Side, and Gravity. But Speed 2 still lingers like a cinematic scar she’s willing to laugh about, just don’t expect her to rewatch it anytime soon.

One bad sequel doesn’t sink a star. But Bullock’s honesty about it? That’s what keeps her a fan favorite.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Bruce Campbell Turned Down Big MCU Roles For Years — Then Cracked A Cameo In Doctor Strange 2 With The Most Bruce Campbell Line Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News