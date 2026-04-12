Scream 7, the seventh installment in the hit slasher franchise, is now in its seventh week in theaters. Following the arrival of newer releases like Project Hail Mary, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Drama, and You, Me & Tuscany, it slipped out of the top ten on the domestic box office chart on Friday (April 10), when it added $0.1 million to its total. With a current North American haul of $121.1 million, the Neve Campbell-starrer ranks as the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2026 in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

With $83.7 million in international earnings, Scream 7’s worldwide total now stands at $204.8 million. Made on a reported budget of $45 million, the film needed approximately $112.5 million globally to break even, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means it has already generated a theatrical surplus of $92.3 million, trailing only the box office profits of Scream ($138 million) and Scream 2 ($112.4 million) within the franchise.

Now in the later stages of its theatrical run, it is inches away from overtaking the domestic total of the hit 1990s action-thriller Speed, which starred Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. Read on to find out how much more it needs to surpass it at the domestic box office.

Scream 7 vs. Speed – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Scream 7 – Box Office Summary

North America: $121.1 million

International: $83.7 million

Worldwide: $204.8 million

Speed – Box Office Summary

North America: $121.2 million

International: $229.2 million

Worldwide: $350.4 million

Based on the above figures, it can be seen that while Speed is much ahead of Scream 7’s worldwide earnings by a significant margin of $145.6 million, the competition at the domestic box office is very close. As of now, the slasher sequel is behind the Keanu Reeves-starrer by just around $0.1 million in North American earnings. At its current pace, Scream 7 looks well-positioned to overtake the 1994 hit very soon. The film’s final box office verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot of Scream 7?

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

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