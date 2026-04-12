As predicted previously, You, Me & Tuscany will have a depressing debut at the North American box office. The romantic comedy will struggle to find its footing at the box office. It is projected to open below the industry’s projections this weekend. It has, however, landed in one of the top 3 spots in the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received 68% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and their collective consensus states, “A sweet-natured throwback to the romantic comedies where stakes were low and chemistry easygoing, You, Me & Tuscany doesn’t fully justify its credibility gaps but proves as pleasingly light and bubbly as Prosecco.” However, audiences have a soft spot for rom-coms, and they have liked it too, giving it 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You, Me & Tuscany’s box office collection on its opening day in North America

According to the data provided on Box Office Mojo, You, Me & Tuscany debuted at #3 in the domestic box office rankings. The film collected a modest $3.2 million on its Friday opening day, including $750k from the Thursday previews. It is on par with Solo Mio‘s $3.2 million debut but below West Side Story’s $4.1 million. It will need strong support from moviegoers to succeed at the box office.

Projected opening weekend update

According to media reports, the Regé-Jean Page starrer romantic comedy is tracking to earn between $7 million and $9 million on its opening weekend in North America. The film will depend on strong word of mouth to reach break-even. It reportedly has a budget of $18 million and will need around $45 million to break even. It might not seem like a huge target but could be challenging for You, Me & Tuscany.

What is the film about?

The story follows a woman who crashes at an empty Italian villa and pretends to be the owner’s fiancée, only to find herself caught in an unexpected romance that could change her life forever. The film was released in the theaters on April 10.

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