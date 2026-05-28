Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, has crossed its first major milestone at the North American box office. Early Memorial Day estimates showed it would cross the major domestic milestone, but by the end of the day, it did not. The Mandalorian and Grogu has officially crossed the domestic mark on its first Discounted Tuesday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Star Wars movie features Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian. The film also features Martin Scorsese, a surprise for fans. It has recorded the lowest opening weekend for a Disney-era Star Wars film, yet it has already recovered its hefty production cost at the worldwide box office.

Crosses the $100 million milestone at the North American box office

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is just $1 million above Obsession’s second Tuesday gross. The movie collected $6.5 million on its first Tuesday at the North American box office. It dropped by 60.4% from Memorial Day Monday in North America. It is the lowest first Tuesday opening day for a Star Wars movie under Disney, even lower than Solo’s $7.3 million first Tuesday gross.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Mandalorian and Grogu has officially crossed the $100 million milestone at the North American box office. It is also the 5th-biggest Tuesday of 2026, beating Hoppers’ $4.5 million. The film has thus crossed the $100 million milestone at the North American box office. The domestic total of the film has reached $104.6 million cume in five days.

What is the film about?

The film follows the fall of the Galactic Empire, as Djarin and his apprentice Grogu are enlisted by the New Republic to rescue Rotta the Hutt in exchange for information on a target. The Mandalorian and Grogu features Jeremy Allen White, Jonny Coyne, Martin Scorsese, and Sigourney Weaver in key roles. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

Box office summary of The Mandalorian and Grogu

Domestic – $104.6 million

International – $63.0 million

Worldwide – $167.6 million

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