Netflix’s Shameless is the kind of show that grabs your attention without trying too hard. The show, set in the gritty and fictional Chicago neighborhood of Canaryville, revolves around the Gallagher family, a group held together by survival.

Almost makes the Gallaghers seem wholesome… almost. Shameless Season 7 is now on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/mzRjRfs44N — Netflix (@netflix) June 28, 2017

What is Netflix’s Shameless About?

Shameless is based on a British original but shaped into something very American. At the center is Frank Gallagher, the alcoholic father played by William H. Macy, completely unreliable and always in the middle of another personal disaster. His daughter Fiona, played by Emmy Rossum, holds what’s left of the family together. One by one, the other Gallagher siblings, Lip, Ian, Carl and Debbie, get pulled into stories full of tension and bad decisions.

Jeremy Allen White em Shameless. pic.twitter.com/1WV8Au2ImY — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) August 30, 2025

Jeremy Allen White Shines as Lip Gallagher in the Long-Running Series

Jeremy Allen White, who plays Lip Gallagher, portrayed his character exceptionally well. Fans now know him from The Bear and recently got hyped after seeing him appear in the trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, where he plays Rotta the Hutt, per Unilad. But long before Disney added him to their universe, Shameless gave him space to grow into one of the most addictive performances on TV.

Rotten Tomatoes Score and Critics Praise Shameless

The series picked up strong numbers on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average score of 82%. Critics gave seasons two, four, six, and eight a perfect 100%, while season 10 didn’t land as well, dipping to 20%. Still, the consistency over 11 seasons is rare.

Fans have called it one of the most addictive shows they have watched. One tweeted, “Netflix adding ‘Shameless’ has to be top 2 best decisions they’ve ever made.”

Netflix adding ‘Shameless’ has to be top 2 best decisions they’ve ever made. — Luke 𐚁 (@NubianSkywalker) September 10, 2025

Another wrote, “Shameless finally being on netflix is the best thing thats ever happened to me ❤️‍🩹.” A third said, “Shameless is one of the dopest series on Netflix! Been ignoring it but finally finished watching season one! I love it!”

shameless finally being on netflix is the best thing thats ever happened to me ❤️‍🩹 — 🐆 (@akzadjali) September 27, 2025

“Shameless” is one of the dopest series on Netflix!

Been ignoring it but finally finished watching season one! I love it! — Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) July 18, 2025

Shameless is still available to stream on Netflix in the US, but not forever. It is scheduled to leave the platform on October 11, 2026. That gives you time to start, but it might not be as much as you think once you are in.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Monica’s Life Is Celebrated While A Surprise Guest Shakes Things Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News