Netflix viewers have found themselves hooked on a Korean series named Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, and it has already been watched for more than 80 million hours worldwide. With 12 episodes in total, it began rolling out weekly from August 23 and quickly climbed the platform’s global charts.

What is Netflix’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty About?

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty follows Yeon Ji-yeong (played by K-pop idol and actress Im Yoon-ah), a modern chef who is transported to the Joseon dynasty during a solar eclipse. She lands in King Yi Heon’s court, a ruler scarred by loss and vengeance. Initially mistrusted, Ji-yeong earns a place as palace chef by combining modern methods with traditional flavors. Her dishes soften Yi Heon’s cold exterior, reminding him of lost warmth. However, amid palace intrigue, she faces jealous concubine Kang Mok-ju and Prince Je Seon’s plots to seize power.

The series which blends romance, comedy, and politics shows Ji-yeong battling survival while torn between changing history and returning home.

Global fans praise Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Fans have rewarded it with a near-perfect 97 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, calling it one of the most bingeable dramas to appear in recent years. One viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes, “I absolutely love this series , it’s not predictable each episode is more exciting i need a szn two and the king to go the new world.”

Another added, “It will be your best K-drama if you are into KPOP Demon Hunters!” A third said, “Such a delicious treat to watch .Bon Appetite everyone!” Someone else said, “This is Korean Outlander meets Iron Chef and I love it.”

By now, the show has racked up 84.7 million hours of viewing, and the final two episodes arrived on September 27 and 28.

