Netflix movie success is not based on how much money a movie has made at the box office but is on which films are the most popular on the streaming service. While box office earnings can easily measure the success of theatrical releases, it’s challenging to narrow down the most popular Netflix Original movies. The list changes daily and is subjective to the country.

Netflix rankings are based on measuring views alongside hours viewed. That is, the total time spent watching a movie is divided by the film’s runtime. It should be noted that views are measured by each account and not by the number of people watching the film.

Based on the ranking system, we’ve compiled a list of the top five most-watched Netflix movies in English based on views. Here’s a look at the five most-watched Netflix Original English Movies of all time, at the time of writing. The list may vary in the upcoming months with new releases.

Most Watched Netflix Original English Movies Of All Time Ranked

The top 5 Most Watched Netflix Original English Movies are dominated by animation, action and disaster films. The heavily popular K-Pop Demon Hunters dominates the chart with Ryan Reynolds and Leonardo Di Caprio trailing behind. All numbers are derived from Netflix Tudum data.

1. K-Pop Demon Hunters

Views: 325.1 million

The American animated musical urban fantasy film is the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. K-Pop Demon Hunters stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun in voice roles. The movie scored 95% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes while audience gave it a near-perfect 99% rating.

2. Red Notice

Views: 230.9 million

The Netflix original spy film starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot stands second in the Netflix most-watched list. The 2021 American action comedy film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, has a 37% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and was a hit with the audience, who gave it a 92%.

3. Carry On

Views: 172.1 million

The 2024 Netflix original action-thriller stars Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler and Jason Bateman in lead roles. The film earned mostly positive reviews from critics, who gave it a 88% rating, while audiences were more harsh with a 52% rating.

4. Don’t Look Up

Views: 171.4 million

The disaster film released on Netflix during the pandemic in 2021 was packed with star power. Based on “real events that haven’t happened yet,” the movie features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Timothee Chalamet. The movie’s plot reflected the signs of times, which resonated with the audience amid a pandemic. The film has a 55% critic score and 78% audience rating.

5. The Adam Project

Views: 157.6 million

Ryan Reynolds ruled streaming services during the COVID era, delivering two hits. The 2022 American science-fiction action comedy film about a time-travelling fighter pilot (Reynolds) on a mission to save the world also featured Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo in lead roles. This film fared well with the critics compared to Reynolds’ 2021 Red Notice, landing a 63% score.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: This Netflix Thriller With 97% Rating & The Best Twist Has Stephen King Hooked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News