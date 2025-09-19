Netflix has pulled the plug on one of its most talked-about crime dramas, leaving viewers baffled. Earlier this year, audiences quickly became hooked on The Waterfront, a series created by Kevin Williamson and headlined by Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist, Maria Bello, Danielle Campbell, and Holt McCallany. The story dives into the Buckley family as they struggle to keep hold of their fading fishing empire in North Carolina.

Viewers became hooked on the drama and many admitted to watching all eight episodes back-to-back and by the time the season wrapped, it had clocked in an impressive 135 million hours of viewing worldwide. With those numbers and a strong fan response, many expected it to return for another season, but instead, Netflix confirmed that the Buckleys would not be coming back.

The Waterfront Creator Responds to Cancellation

Creator Williamson, who drew on his own family experiences while creating the series, responded by highlighting the success of season one. He thanked Netflix for taking a chance on a personal project and celebrated what had already been achieved, even if the journey is ending sooner than fans wanted.

“While I’m saying the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1,” he wrote, per Deadline. “And thank you to Netflix for taking a chance on a very personal story.”

Mixed Reviews From Critics and Viewers

The critical opinions were mixed from the start and has a Tomtometer score of 68%. Some described it as light, escapist fun perfect for summer, while others argued it lacked emotional depth, calling it reminiscent of other shows.

Viewers , on the other hand, were clearly left disappointed. One tweeted, “Damn you Netflix for not renewing the waterfront.. what were you thinking 😡😡” Another added, “Netflix Cancelled The Waterfront so I cancelled my Netflix. There’s nothing good on it anyway and they cancel all the good stuff.”

A third said, “I’m getting sick of @netflix cancelling amazing shows after one season. How did Waterfront not get reupped?!? I guess they should have made it into a soft core porn, like Hunting Wives.” Someone else said, “Not Netflix cancelling another show I loved. Absolute BS considering how good the ratings were. 🤬 justice for The Waterfront 🥲”

I’m getting sick of @netflix cancelling amazing shows after one season. How did Waterfront not get reupped?!?

The cancellation leaves fans hoping another platform might pick up the series, while the Buckleys’ story remains unfinished for those who had already invested in their world.

