Jio Hotstar leads this week’s OTT lineup with four titles, including three in English and one Hindi series. Prime Video has only one release, but it is a long-awaited title. Netflix is adding three, one of which is a series about Bollywood. Other streaming platforms are also bringing in new content. Keep scrolling to find the names, release dates, trailers, plot summaries, and all other details.

Prime Video

Gen V Season 2 Episodes 1 to 3 (English) – September 17, 2025

The long-awaited second season of Gen V is finally arriving this week. Set within The Boys universe, it explores the lives of teenagers with superpowers. With a new dean taking charge of Godolkin University, the institution is shifting its focus toward becoming more of a military training ground than a place of education.

Netflix

Black Rabbit (English) – September 18, 2025

Black Rabbit is an eight-part crime thriller featuring Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers. One runs a restaurant and tries to live responsibly, while the other is reckless and drags trouble into their lives after crossing paths with a loan shark. The stable brother is then forced to step in and deal with the fallout.

Haunted Hotel (English) – September 19, 2025

Haunted Hotel is a 10-episode animated horror comedy about a single mother with two kids who move into a haunted hotel, hoping to run it profitably. However, the challenges she faces are of the supernatural kind. Fortunately, she is not alone, as her estranged brother, who now happens to be a ghost, is there to help her out.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood (Hindi) – September 18, 2025

This six-part satirical action drama, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, aims at the Bollywood industry. The series features Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Lakshya, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Karan Johar, and others, including a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. At its core is the journey of an outsider striving to rise as a star. Along the way, he falls in love with the daughter of a powerful superstar, a man who keeps a tight grip on his world.

Zee5

House Mates (Tamil) – September 19, 2025

This horror film follows a protagonist with a young family who buys a house, only to discover it is haunted. Unable to leave, as he has invested his life savings into it, he is forced to confront the terrifying reality. The film features Darshan, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Kaali Venkat, and Vinodhini in key roles.

SUNNXT

Indra (2025) (Tamil) – September 19, 2025

Indra is a serial killer crime thriller starring Vasanth Ravi and Sunil in the lead roles. The story follows a suspended cop battling alcoholism amid the grief of losing his wife to a serial killer. He must now track down the killer and put an end to the terror.

Jio Hotstar

The Trial Season 2 (Hindi) – September 19, 2025

This series, which stars Kajol in the lead role, is an adaptation of the English show The Good Wife. In the second season, Kajol’s husband is trying to return to politics, but he needs her support for that. At the same time, she is facing professional challenges, and even her children are pulled into the turmoil.

Sinners (English) – September 18, 2025

This horror film, set in the early 1930s, stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as twin brothers who open a juke joint with a young music protégé. Their venture takes a terrifying turn when the place is attacked by vampires, forcing them to fight for survival or risk becoming part of the undead themselves.

Swiped (English) – September 19, 2025

Based on the life of Whitney Wolfe Herd, one of the founders of Tinder and its former Vice President of Marketing, this story is told from her perspective. It explores how Tinder was created, how she was eventually pushed out of the organization, and what she achieved afterward.

Elio (English Animated) – September 17, 2025

Elio is an adventure science fiction story about a child who feels out of place among his peers and dreams of being with aliens. His wish comes true, and once he reaches their world, he befriends the son of a powerful alien warlord.

