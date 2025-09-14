The Emmys are to television what the Oscars are to Hollywood. The award ceremony tops the list of the highest acclaim for TV stars and shows. The 77th Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theatres in Los Angeles. Continue reading to know everything about the ceremony in detail.

77th Emmy Awards 2025: Host, Where To Watch & Other Details

US comedian Nate Bargatze will host this year’s Emmys. He might not be familiar to the UK audience, but he has a fandom in the US. The Emmys are generally divided into three categories: comedy, drama, and limited series.

The ceremony will begin at 17:00 PT or 20:00 ET on Sunday, or 1:00 BST for the UK audience. The US audience can stream it live on CBS or on Paramount+. Meanwhile, viewers in India can catch the event live on JioHotstar from 5:30 AM onwards on Monday, September 15, 2025.

Other details can be found on the BBC website, which will cover the event from the red carpet to the main award ceremony.

Who Are The Major Contenders Of The 77th Emmy Awards?

This year, the key contenders include The White Lotus, Andor, Severance, Paradise, The Last of Us, The Pitt, Slow Horses, Adolescence, The Diplomat, The Bear, Hacks, and more. Other series that have received nominations are Black Mirror, The Penguin, Dying for Sex, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, among others.

While the competition is tough, Adolescence, The White Lotus, and The Penguin might face the real battle in the Emmys. Owen Cooper (15) might become the youngest male actor to receive an award at the Emmys for his role in the acclaimed mini-series Adolescence. However, he would not be the youngest child actor, as that belongs to Roxana Zal, who was 14 when she received her award in 1984.

