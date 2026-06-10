The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured RJ and Dylan growing closer as they bonded over their unreciprocated feelings for Will and Electra. On the other hand, Bill and Katie looked forward to the future as the next line of Logan picked up pace and promised even more success.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the rivalries, the friction, the fights, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks ahead. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 10, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 10, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Dylan being apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester. After months of struggle, with no place to live and no food to eat, Dylan’s life has changed for the better. The last couple of weeks have been sunshine and rainbows for her as life has improved.

She now has a job, ample food to eat, a place to live, and her friendship with Electra has also revived after the rough patch. She is worried that this happiness might be short-lived, and she does not want to jeopardize the joys she is getting. Especially considering she is growing closer to RJ now.

Will this put her job at risk? On the other hand, Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview. After days of hard work, sketches, and creative direction, Hope and Deke are ready to put on a preview of the upcoming line. They are confident about the vision and want to give everyone a peek.

How will this preview fare? Are Katie and Bill going to be impressed? Is this going to cement their reputation at the new fashion house? After all, in the world of fashion, reputation, respect, and consistency are key. Is this the start of a brilliant new chapter for Hope and Deke at Logan Designs?

Or will this preview sow doubts and criticism, leading to worry instead? Are Liam and Wyatt going to chime in with their own opinions?

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