Office Romance is out for everyone to stream, and the rom-com is topping the charts. Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have managed to impress fans with the Netflix movie, as it touches the right buttons and adds to the romantic-comedy landscape. Here are some of the cast and characters.

Office Romance: Cast & Character Guide Of Rom-Com Film

Jennifer Lopez as Jackie Cruz

Jennifer Lopez plays the role of Jackie, who is the CEO and founder of AirCruz. She is powerful, impressive, smart, and elegant. Jackie created the company with her father and is known for her control, efficiency, and polish. While she looks strong and infallible, she has her hidden vulnerabilities.

Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower

Brett Goldstein plays the role of Daniel, a lawyer who is ambitious and a stickler for principles and rules. When he meets Jackie, his world changes in a way he never thought possible. As cracks show up in the facade the British man has created in his career, he starts to truly realize the wonder and beauty in things.

Betty Gilpin as Sydney Bloom

Sydney is Jackie’s executive assistant, who stays away from drama and is capable. Not only is she inventive and fun, but she is also a worthy right-hand woman to Jackie. Sydney is also heavily pregnant throughout the movie.

Edward James Olmos as Captain Jack Cruz

Jack is Jackie’s father and the co-founder of AirCruz. Not only is he a Navy pilot, but also a successful businessman with a strong and powerful legacy.

Bradley Whitford as Peter Vance

Peter is a lawyer at AirCruz who is known for speaking a lot. He is chaotic, eccentric, and extremely talkative. He later leaves the corporate and legal world to work at a food truck where he enjoys making breakfast burritos.

Tony Hale as George Dudek

George is the HR director who is always anxious, stressed, horrified, and exhausted. His job is to keep things ethical at the office, ensuring that no lawsuits come the company’s way and that policies are followed.

Mary Wiseman as Clair

Clair is Daniel’s corporate assistant, who is extremely enthusiastic and a big fan of Jackie. Due to her American behavior, Daniel, who is British, often clashes with her culturally. She is also outspoken and often overshares.

Roger Bart as William Butten

William is Jackie’s competitor, as he runs AirCruz’s rival airline, Falcon Air. He is arrogant, he is ruthless, and he acts as the antagonist whose lawsuit against Jackie’s company leads to big problems, conflict, and chaos.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: 7 Major Easter Eggs You Probably Missed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News