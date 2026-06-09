Brett Goldstein is presently one of television’s most sought-after creative talents. He is an ace writer, performer, and comedian who has steadily built his career in the industry. The actor got his breakout role of foul-mouthed yet lovable Roy Kent in the comedy series Ted Lasso. Apart from the Emmy-winning show, over the years, he has expanded his income streams in the form of producing, screenwriting, and film projects.

His growing presence in both television and film has significantly boosted his earnings over the years. Here’s a closer look at Brett Goldstein‘s net worth, salary, career earnings, and assets in 2026.

What Is Brett Goldstein’s Net Worth in 2026?

In the year 2026, the net worth of the British actor and comedian Brett Goldstein is approximately $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The stand-up comic rose to fame with the role of Roy Kent in the popular show Ted Lasso. He also serves as the writer and co-producer of the award-winning series. His income sources include acting paychecks, writer credits, producing work, multiple comedy tours, and a lucrative deal with big studios.

The success of the series helped him become an internationally recognized actor and created opportunities for working in major films.

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How Much Did Brett Goldstein Earn From Ted Lasso?

Brett Goldstein has worked on multiple shows over the years; however, he has earned the most financially from Ted Lasso. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was paid $50,000-$75,000 per episode for the first two seasons of the series. The pay was revised for the third season, and his earnings were $125,000-$150,000 per episode.

He has also written several episodes of the show, for which his pay as writer was also increased in the third season. Goldstein also enjoys a backend bonus for his role as executive producer of the series.

Warner Bros. Deal Added Millions To His Growing Fortune

The massive success and popularity of the Ted Lasso series led to the signing of an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Television. According to Variety, he signed a multi-year overall development deal with the studio, and under the terms, Goldstein created, developed, and produced new content for WBTV across various platforms. According to industry experts, these kinds of deals range from $500,000 to $1 million annually for the writing and production of the shows.

As per his arrangement, he has co-created and executive-produced popular shows like Shrinking, as reported by Deadline.

Actor and comedian Brett Goldstein has recently ventured into silver-screen roles with his recent OTT release, Office Romance. In the series, he stars opposite Jennifer Lopez. He is also the writer of the film. Hence, he has double income sources from the film, including his acting pay and writer credits.

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Inside Brett Goldstein’s Real Estate Investments

The comedian owns a house in Fulham, a neighborhood in South London. It is a modest house with a beautiful terrace, and it had extensive renovations back in 2025.

Brett Goldstein Built A Multi-Million-Dollar Career

Brett Goldstein is among the most bankable actors in the industry, and his financial success reflects his remarkable career journey. He became a household name with Ted Lasso; however, he also accumulated wealth from other sources, including producing, film roles, and writing projects. He is steadily moving forward in his creative journey with new projects in the pipeline and working towards wealth accumulation.

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