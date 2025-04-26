As per a new report, Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein have been flirting on set as they work together and their chemistry is very obvious to everyone around.

The pop star has been piecing her life back together after her divorce from Ben Affleck and it seems this is definitely helping. Jennfier and Brett were even spotted hanging together outside work, sparking romance rumors. Here’s what we know about the two actors and their growing closeness.

Are Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein Flirting On Set Of Office Romance?

According to In Touch Weekly, the leads get along extremely well together and their bond has become a talking point when it comes to the cast and the crew. “They’re both professional and ready to deliver their lines when the cameras are rolling, but in between, it’s a flirt fest,” a source alleged.

“Brett fawns all over Jennifer, and she’s absolutely loving the attention. He is so adoring, which is exactly what she needs right now,” they continued. A few weeks ago, the actor told Tudum that he was grateful for this chance and cannot believe he gets to work with the singer everyday on this project.

Brett gushed, “Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked. Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?” Jennifer plays Jackie Cruz while Brett will be seen portraying Daniel Blanchflower.

Apart from them, Betty Gilpin, Edward James Olmos, Tony Hale, Bradley Whitford, Amy Sedaris, Tony Plana and Roger Bart are some of the names that are a part of the film. Jackie Sandler, Donald Watkins, Jodie Whittaker, Natalie Ortega, Mary Wiseman, and Brian Gallivan are also part of the cast.

Jennifer’s divorce from Ben was filed last year and it was finalized three months ago. “The split left her confidence pretty shot,” the insider stated. “She’s much happier now. Everyone has noticed the change. There’s a new carefree energy about her,” they added and pointed out it’s not clear if it’s only harmless flirting or it will turn into something more down the road.

As of now, ​​she’s being careful about what she wants in a relationship after her previous experiences haven’t gone too well. A source told the portal, “She goes in hard, with an open and trusting heart, but she says she can’t count on her heart anymore.” Jennifr is hoping for an ego-free and honest equation with integrity where she can trust her instincts and be very happy.

