The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 action thriller movie The Accountant starring Ben Affleck in the titular role, was released in theatres on April 25, 2025. As far as the critics’ score of the sequel is concerned, The Accountant 2 is a significant improvement over its predecessor. The sequel currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 78%. And the first film has a below-average RT critics’ score of just 53%. Now, let’s compare which film has scored a higher IMDb rating so far to know what the audience thinks about these two movies.

The Accountant vs The Accountant 2 IMDb Ratings

The first film received a really good user rating of 7.3/10 based on 346k votes. Interestingly, Ben Affleck’s recently released sequel has also received the same user rating of 7.3/10 on IMDb, but it’s currently based on 3.8k votes. So, as of now, both films are equally placed in terms of their IMDb ratings. Let’s also check their Rotten Tomatoes audience scores for a better analysis.

The Accountant vs The Accountant 2 Rotten Tomatoes Audience Scores

The 2016 movie received a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 77% with a 3.9/5 average rating. On the other hand, the recently released is Verified Hot and currently holds an audience score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 500+ verified ratings. This is significantly higher than the first film’s audience score by 16 percentage points. Moreover, the average audience rating is also much better at 4.6/10. So, while the IMDb ratings for The Accountant and The Accountant 2 are the same, the sequel leads in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

The Accountant & The Accountant 2 – Plot

The first film features Ben Affleck as a maths-savvy autistic accountant, Christian Wolff, who uncooks the accounts of powerful criminal organizations. When he accepts his next assignment, he uncovers a deadly conspiracy that puts his lethal skills to the ultimate test, and that’s when he crosses paths with his brother (Jon Bernthal). In the sequel, Ben Affleck reprises his role as the highly skilled accountant who helps a Treasury agent (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) solve the murder of her former boss. He takes the help of his brother, but soon they become the target of a group of merciless killers.

