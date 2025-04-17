Back in 2017, The Accountant wasn’t just another action-thriller; it became the most-rented title of the year, and for good reason. Ben Affleck took on the role of Christian Wolff, a math genius with a dark side, balancing high-level calculations with deadly combat skills. As Wolff navigated the world of high-stakes crime and tax fraud, Affleck’s portrayal turned heads for its raw intensity and unexpected depth.

The film was a wild ride, mixing precision with chaos, kind of like Affleck’s career choices (who else could star in Argo and Batman v Superman?). While the story kept audiences on edge, the real magic came from Affleck’s performance. The Accountant wasn’t just a hit at the box office; it made its mark in the rental world, proving that a man of numbers could still steal the spotlight, and our rental receipts!

Ben Affleck’s The Accountant Was Most-Rented Title

In an unexpected twist of fate, Ben Affleck’s The Accountant claimed the title of most-rented movie of 2017. Among a sea of high-profile releases and streaming giants like Moana and Wonder Woman, The Accountant snuck past them all and took the crown. The film, which saw Affleck play Christian Wolff, a socially-awkward, high-functioning autistic accountant moonlighting for criminal organizations, might not have set the world on fire in terms of box office glory, but it sure worked its magic in rental markets.

With a plot that spirals into high-octane action, the film saw Affleck flexing his Batman v Superman muscles in a far grittier role. Christian wasn’t just crunching numbers; he was dishing out lethal force while uncovering embezzlement in a robotics company. Think mafia, hitmen, and murder with a side of complex math, what’s not to love? While the movie’s reviews were decent, its status as the top-rented film raised a few eyebrows, considering the competition.

So why The Accountant? Perhaps it was the sheer novelty of seeing Affleck play a character so out of his usual wheelhouse. Maybe people just really wanted to see him take down bad guys while doing tax returns. The Moana fans and Wonder Woman enthusiasts surely didn’t expect this action-packed underdog to win. Still, the numbers don’t lie, Affleck’s quirky hit ruled the rental world in 2017, a reminder that home entertainment was more popular than ever. It seems audiences had a strange, yet very real, craving for a movie about an autistic accountant who could kick some serious butt!

Accountant 2 Is Happening

After nearly a decade of suspense, The Accountant 2 is finally coming to theaters, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) back in action. The first film, which became an unexpected hit in 2016, introduced us to a genius, socially awkward accountant who moonlighted as a lethal force for criminal organizations. The mix of high-stakes action and fascinating character development made it an instant classic, and naturally, we all wanted more.

Now, The Accountant 2 is bringing back director Gavin O’Connor, along with Affleck and Jon Bernthal, who will reprise their roles as the Wolff brothers. This time, the focus shifts more to Braxton (Bernthal), the hitman sibling, adding an exciting new layer to the brotherly dynamic that made the first film so compelling. Though it took years for the sequel to materialize, anticipation has been building ever since the first film’s credits rolled.

Set for a spring 2025 release (a bit of a curveball after the original’s fall debut), The Accountant 2 will hopefully outshine its predecessor at the box office with a fresh new perspective. Critics have already hinted at positive reactions, with the film scoring in the mid-80s on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alongside the returning cast, we’ll meet some intriguing new faces like Daniella Pineda and Robert Morgan, but with plot details under wraps, it’s anyone’s guess who will be the villain this time. One thing’s for sure, The Accountant 2 is set to keep the thrills rolling.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Revealed He Ditched Science Lessons During Oppenheimer Prep Because Of This Reason: “I’m Interested In…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News