Ben Affleck’s connection to Daredevil is something that’ll never be forgotten by comic book fans. Back in 2003, he took on the role of Matt Murdock in Daredevil, a film that didn’t quite land with critics but still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. His portrayal of the blind lawyer turned vigilante didn’t have the same cultural impact as the MCU’s later heroes, but it definitely helped lay the groundwork for superhero films in the early 2000s.

Since then, the character of Daredevil has seen a massive revival, most notably in Netflix’s 2015 Daredevil series, which redefined the character as darker, grittier, and more mature. Despite the gap between his turn as the Man Without Fear and the more recent versions, Affleck’s time in the red suit remains iconic, and it’s clear that his take on the character left a lasting mark on superhero cinema. His version of Matt Murdock might not have been part of the MCU’s massive phase, but it’s certainly part of the conversation when discussing the evolution of Marvel on-screen.

Ben Affleck Address Daredevil: Born Again

Ben Affleck might’ve been the first to don the iconic red suit in the Daredevil movie, but when it comes to the MCU’s take on the Man Without Fear, he’s happy to sit back and enjoy the ride, just don’t expect him to mess with Jon Bernthal’s version of Punisher!

In a light-hearted interview with Jake Takes promoting The Accountant 2, Affleck addressed his time as Daredevil and reflected on how far the superhero genre has come since his 2003 film. He revealed that while he hasn’t caught up with Netflix’s Daredevil or Daredevil: Born Again, he definitely has a lot of respect for the characters and the actors involved.

When asked about the infamous Punisher, Affleck couldn’t help but chuckle. “Well, his Punisher is good,” he said, acknowledging the sheer intensity of Bernthal’s performance. “I wouldn’t tangle with [Jon Bernthal’s] Punisher,” he added with a laugh, highlighting just how brutal and no-nonsense the character is in the MCU’s gritty world.

Affleck also took a moment to reflect on the evolution of superhero movies, noting how Kevin Feige’s leadership at Marvel Studios helped bring clarity and balance to the genre. “Daredevil was an interesting story,” Affleck explained. “It was before Kevin Feige had stepped into the role of running Marvel… He imposed a kind of clarity of tone across those movies… It paved the way for great actors like him to really get it done.”

So while Affleck may not have watched the new Daredevil, he certainly understands the impact of its transformation in the MCU, especially when it comes to characters like Bernthal’s Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again and 2003’s Daredevil Box Office Comparison

2003’s Daredevil had a recipe for success that seemed like a no-brainer. With Ben Affleck as the titular hero, Colin Farrell as the psycho Bullseye, and an ensemble that included Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Michael Clarke Duncan as the menacing Kingpin, it should have been a slam dunk. But somehow, it didn’t quite live up to expectations. Despite all that star power, the movie received mixed reviews, with critics criticizing the story and lack of substance, and it still lingers with a 43% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch.

The film did bring in $182 million globally, but considering its $78 million budget, it didn’t make the kind of box-office splash that some of its peers did. For instance, X-Men 2, released the same year, made $407 million on a $110 million budget, proving that Daredevil didn’t exactly deliver on its potential. It seemed like Marvel’s beloved hero just couldn’t find his footing on the big screen.

Fast forward to Charlie Cox’s portrayal of Daredevil, and Born Again is offering a glimmer of hope. With an impressive 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, this new iteration of Matt Murdock is proving to be a hit with audiences and critics alike. It’s a prime example of how the character can shine when given a fresh approach, and maybe, just maybe, it’s the perfect time for a Daredevil movie in the MCU. Fingers crossed!

