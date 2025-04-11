Ben Affleck has never been one to stay in the shadows for long, and as the dust finally settles from his whirlwind split with Jennifer Lopez, he’s already stirring the pot in true Hollywood fashion. The ink on his divorce papers barely dried before whispers started swirling about his latest celebrity fixation, and it’s a name that once ruled red carpets and tabloids alongside his old buddy Brad Pitt.

Ben Affleck’s Longtime Crush In The Shadows

As it turns out, Affleck’s ultimate Hollywood crush isn’t some fresh-faced starlet; it’s none other than Angelina Jolie. The ever-enigmatic actress and director, who’s kept a notably low profile since her split from Pitt in 2016, has apparently held a place in Affleck’s admiration vault for years.

According to Daily Mail, an insider said, “Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career, he has called her smart. He also thinks it’s pretty cool that she has directed films too, something he has done many times with The Town and Argo. They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner.” Affleck also reportedly noted their age proximity, with him at 52 and Jolie just a few years behind at 49.

Ben Affleck Back To Dating Game

The Hollywood heavyweights are not complete strangers to each other either. Their paths have crossed more than a few times, including at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscar party, where Affleck whispered in Jolie’s ear and exchanged a meaningful look at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards.

And while the world still adjusts to the reality that “Bennifer 2.0” was more like a nostalgic sequel than a lifelong love story, Ben Affleck is not exactly licking his wounds. He’s dipping his toes back into the dating scene quietly and casually but not looking for fireworks just yet.

Even though some insiders say there’s still a pull between him and Jennifer Garner – the mother of his three kids and his emotional anchor- they co-parent seamlessly. Her presence in his life has always been more than just logistical.

Hollywood’s Most Unexpected Pairing

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie remains the picture of aloof grace, wrapped in mystery and humanitarian work. She is raising her six children while sidestepping Hollywood drama. Yet, it wouldn’t be the most far-fetched plot twist if fate ever decided to align their stars, the two Oscar winners, two complex souls shaped by fame and fallout.

After all, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt have danced this dance before. Gwyneth Paltrow once wove her way between them, too, so this wouldn’t be the first time the former found himself orbiting someone from Pitt’s past.

