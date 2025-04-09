The long-standing feud between Hollywood icons Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie continues to cast a shadow over their lives and now, it seems, even their health.

What began initially as a love triangle tangled in tabloid frenzy has now morphed into a decades-long rivalry, with both actresses locked in a quiet, high-stakes battle of appearance and status.

The Body Battle: Thinner, Not Healthier

Aniston, now in her mid-50s, and Jolie, nearing 50 herself, are reportedly still obsessed with maintaining ultra-slim physiques that would make red carpet cameras swoon.

But behind the glittering gowns and flawless makeup lies a troubling reality. Their dramatically thin frames have reached the point where veins are visibly bulging through their skin.

“Their unending efforts to remain as petite as teenagers are taking years off their lives,” said renowned longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated either star, reported RadarOnline. “You suspect they have been yo-yo dieting to the point where there’s no fat under the skin, which leads to obviously protruding veins.”

The medic added, “Being that thin compromises the immune system, making a person prey to infections and life- shortening health problems.”

Angelina Jolie vs Jennifer Aniston: The Origins of the Feud

Angelina and Jennifer’s rivalry was ignited back in 2005 when Pitt’s marriage to Aniston crumbled after he grew close to Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The highly publicized Brangelina era rose and fell just as dramatically, with a bitter 2016 split that snowballed into a grueling, drawn-out divorce and custody war.

Despite the years, sources say the animosity between the two women hasn’t cooled. In fact, it’s as intense as ever, each still allegedly trying to prove she’s the ultimate victor in the shadow of their shared ex.”Jen wants Brad to see what he’s missing,” an insider added, saying, “And Angie wants him to suffer for his loss!”

But as they continue to chase an unattainable ideal and outdo each other in this aesthetic arms race, one thing is clear – the real winner might be nobody.

