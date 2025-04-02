The 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt. Dakota Fanning and Austin Butler played crucial roles. The film raked in collections and received rave reviews.

Brad also won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, thanks to his role as Cliff Booth. The movie also won the Academy Award for Best Production Design and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Director. As per new reports, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star might be reprising the role very soon.

Is Brad Pitt Reprising His Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Role in Netflix Spin-Off?

According to Deadline, Brad is all set to portray the role of the stuntman yet again in a spin-off film that will be streamed on Netflix. The 61-year-old will work with director David Fincher again on this exciting project. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino wrote the finalized script focusing on Cliff Booth’s brash and fun adventures.

It is reported to be in development but does not have a confirmed title yet. Once the pre-production is done, the movie will start filming, which is slated to begin sometime in the summer of this year. It is touted as a spinoff instead of a direct sequel to the hit 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is a “derivative” inspired by the film. Reports also reveal that no other actors have been cast. While Clint was the stuntman in the blockbuster movie, Leonardo played television star Rick Dalton, and Margot Robbie played actress Sharon Tate.

Brad Pitt: Career & Personal Life Front

That is all the information about the character’s exciting new development and shenanigans separate from the 2019 film. Meanwhile, Brad’s next release is F,1, where he portrays Sonny Hayes, a Formula One driver who used to race during the 1990s but has a car crash, forcing him to retire. It also stars Damon Idris and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

On the personal life front, Brad and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was officially finalized earlier this year after years of being on hold. He is also dating Ines de Ramon, and according to reports, they have been living together since moving in last year. Rumors also claim that the two want to start a family together, but the actor’s fear of marriage has kept him back because of his past experiences.

Before Angelina, Brad was also married to Jennifer Aniston. While the two haven’t pointed fingers and remained cordial, reports at the time alleged that Brad cheated on Jennifer with Angelina, leading to their divorce.

