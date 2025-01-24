The divorce battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was no secret from anyone. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the two finally settled it after over 8 years. On a mini promotional spree for her film Maria, the actress expressed her turmoil over the last few years.

Brad Pitt is now looking to tell his side of the ordeal, though it’s unclear what he might reveal, considering he shares a frosty relationship with his kids. The actor is currently dating Ines De Ramon, and here’s what a new report has suggested about the actor’s plans and steps.

Brad Pitt Planning To Share His Side Of The Story About Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Life & Style Magazine says, “Now that their divorce is final, Brad’s telling friends maybe it’s time to share his side.” As per a source, the actor “would love to set the record straight” about the bitter divorce and end of his once revered relationship and marriage with Angelina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

Brad’s upcoming sports film, F1, will be released this year. When he goes on a world tour to promote it, he will face many questions in the interviews. In the movie, he plays a Formula One race car driver, but he “knows people won’t just be asking him about the movie.”

According to the insider, “Brad’s held on to a lot of secrets” and has “held back for many years,” though the Internet seems to disagree. Netizens say that his alleged abuse towards his children and his drinking problems are not something to defend, especially with Angelina being a good mother.

Brad Pitt Wants To Fix His Relationship With His Kids

Meanwhile, Brad has stated that he has been trying to remain sober and wants to fix his deteriorating relationship with his kids. Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne have publicly dropped his surname from their names and only go by Jolie. “Brad fears he’s lost his kids forever,” but he has been hoping to make amends, though it seems like a stretch due to his behavior with them.

Even though he claims to want peace, the source stated that “he won’t let Angelina take the winery from him” and plans to ” go full force on his winery lawsuit because “he has nothing left to lose,” referring to their still-pending winery battle. He has been dating Ines for two years and is apparently grateful to her for being there and helping him heal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Pitt Diaries (@bradpittdiaries)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Was Discovered By A Talent Scout At This Age While Vacationing In NYC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News