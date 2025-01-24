Ariana Grande has officially joined the ranks of Academy Award nominees, securing her first-ever Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress.

The 31-year-old singer and actress earned the nomination for her role as Glinda in Wicked, sharing the spotlight with other fellow nominees such as Monica Barbaro for ‘A Complete Unknown,’ Felicity Jones for ‘The Brutalist,’ Isabella Rossellini for ‘Conclave,’ and Zoe Saldaña for her role in ‘Emilia Pérez.’

Ariana Grande’s Emotional Celebration and Gratitude

Grande took to social media to express her heartfelt gratitude, sharing a nostalgic photo of herself as a child dressed like Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz and an undated clip of her singing “Defying Gravity.”

“picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise,” Grande wrote in a caption to an Instagram post she shared shortly after the nomination announcement.

Reflecting on her journey, she praised her younger self for dreaming big and paid homage to Judy Garland’s influence on her aspirations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

“I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company and sharing this with Tiny Ari, who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered. I’m so proud of you, Tiny,” she wrote in her post. Thank you again, from the bottom of my heart, for this acknowledgement @theacademy.”

The singer also celebrated her Wicked family, including director Jon M. Chu “for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelieably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend,” and co-star Cynthia Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress.

“I am so deeply proud of my beautiful Wicked family. i am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, and my dear @cynthiaerivo. your brilliance is never ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. i love you unconditionally, always,” Grande added. “i don’t quite have all my words yet, i’m still trying to breathe. but thank you. oh my goodness, thank you. Universal, Marc, my family, my heart,” she wrote as she finished her post. “lemons and melons and pears, oh my. 🫧”

Wicked Shines with 10 Oscar Nominations

The musical itself garnered 10 nominations, tying as the second-most-nominated film this year.

Beyond the Oscars, Grande’s performance in ‘Wicked’ has already garnered critical acclaim, earning her nominations at both the Critics’ Choice Awards and SAG Awards, setting her up as a strong contender during awards season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The event promises a star-studded evening filled with celebration and surprises.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Was Discovered By A Talent Scout At This Age While Vacationing In NYC

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News