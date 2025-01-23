The blockbuster Twilight movies, Starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner, were adaptations of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight book series. After release, the films became a cultural phenomenon.

More than 15 years since the first movie’s release, Twilight is still very relevant and much-loved. On the other hand, some people believe the films ruined the vampire genre, and Robert, who played the central role of Edward Cullen, is aware of those opinions. Here’s what we said about it.

Robert Pattinson On Twilight Still Being Relevant Almost 20 Years Later

During a conversation with GQ Spain, the Batman star opened up about how there are still conversations about Twilight even though the first film was released decades ago. He revealed that even now, people keep telling him that “Twilight ruined the vampire genre.” His response to it? “Are you still stuck on that shit?” He cannot understand how people still discuss it.

Robert said, “How can you be sad about something that happened almost 20 years ago? It’s crazy.” He spoke about how films are now a cultural phenomenon and a historical moment for entire generations. “I find it a fascinating phenomenon,” he said and mused, “I can’t believe it. I think this renaissance has emerged in Korea,” referring to popular K-pop.

The actor pointed out that the popularity of genres took off in Kore and then “seduced a young Western population.” He stated, “I find it hard to believe the cultural relevance that these films maintain because they are so old. The first one was released in 2008, f*ck,” about the Twilight franchise.

Robert Pattinson On Cinematic Storytelling & Themes

Robert also discussed how cinema is a reflection of the social current of a particular period. He said, “It’s strange to work in an industry based on storytelling because you can see what people think of themselves and culture.” The British elucidated, “There was about eight years when every script that came to me was about a dystopian story.”

He continued, “Out of nowhere, post-apocalyptic was the only topic of conversation.” Robert added that the industry has already passed that stage but “not because we live in a dystopia and need to talk about something else to distract ourselves.” For the unversed, the 38-year-old rose to household fame after the success of the Twilight film franchise.

Robert Pattinson’s Personal Life

His pairing with Kristen was also massively loved, boosted by the fact that the two even dated offscreen for a few years. Robert and Kristen split in 2012 after photos of her cheating on him came out. They later reconciled but broke up again in 2013. He is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, and the two have a daughter born in March 2024.

