Since the release of The Batman in 2022, fans have been eagerly anticipating the continuation of Matt Reeves’ take on Gotham City. Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, the movie offered a younger portrayal of the iconic superhero. With critical and commercial success, Warner Bros. quickly greenlit a trilogy and spin-offs like The Penguin.

However, the timeline for subsequent installments has been surprisingly slow.

The second movie, The Batman Part II, is slated for release on October 2, 2026, a four-year gap from the original film. In a recent interview, Pattinson remarked that the delays might leave him “retired by the end of them.”

Like fans, maybe Robert Pattinson is also frustrated with delays in the Batman.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Robert Pattinson joked how he could “genuinely be retired by the end of them.” The first part took years, and the second part will be completed four years before its expected release date. Even after that, fans will still have to wait for the third and final part of the trilogy. While Pattinson was joking in the interview, his frustration also made sense because he had previously worked in the Twilight film franchise. That series released one movie every year, unlike The Batman.

There may be multiple reasons why Batman is taking too long. Firstly, director Matt Reeves is known for his approach to filmmaking, which is evident in the tone of The Batman. However, such precision takes time. Reeves has stated that he doesn’t want to rush into sequels without a compelling narrative. Another major factor contributing to the delays is the ongoing transformation within DC Studios. James Gunn and Peter Safran have unveiled a 10-year plan for the DC Universe (DCU). While The Batman trilogy operates outside the DCU, the studio’s restructuring likely impacted its development timeline.

In the meantime, Reeves has been busy expanding The Batman universe through HBO’s The Penguin, a series that bridges the gap between the first and second films. Pattinson, on his part, has stayed active in the industry. After The Batman, he lent his voice to Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron and is set to star in Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News