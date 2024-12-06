A lot has happened in Britney Spears’ life in the last few years. From being freed from conservatorship to her marriage and eventual divorce from Sam Asghari and to mental health struggles, the pop star has seen quite a few changes in recent times.

Britney has now decided to make another change in her life as she has shifted base from the US to Mexico. The Baby One More Time singer officially announced that she is moving to Mexico with a social media post.

Britney Spears Moved to Mexico Due to Scrutiny by Paparazzi

Britney Spears took to Instagram on her birthday, December 2nd, to announce that she has moved to Mexico. She posted a video on the social media platform revealing that she was fed up with paparazzi taking her pictures and decided to leave the US.

“They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi, and pictures, and how they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means. But some of it is extremely mean and cruel,” Britney said.

She further lashed out at the paparazzi, saying, “It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like, a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” and announced, “That’s why I’ve moved to Mexico.”

While Britney has confirmed her move to Mexico, sources quoted by People Magazine revealed that she might have gone there only for a vacation. “Britney treated herself to a fun vacation for her birthday. She loves Mexico and can’t wait to celebrate in the sun,” the sources said, adding that she went there with her friends in a private jet.

December 2nd also marked the day Britney was declared legally single following her divorce from Sam Asghari. The couple filed for divorce in August 2023 after a year of marriage. Though the case was settled in May 2024, the marriage legally ended on December 2nd.

