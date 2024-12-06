Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard is expecting her second child in Spain. She moved to the country after her controversial legal battle with Depp garnered a lot of media glare. Heard is already a mother to a 3-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. For the unversed, she had earlier shared her desire to have children on her terms.

Amber Heard’s Second Pregnancy

A spokesperson of Amber Heard revealed to PEOPLE that the actress is thrilled for herself and her daughter. However, other details about the pregnancy have been kept under wraps. The statement of the Aquaman actress’ spokesperson said, “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Amber Heard Welcomed Her First Child Through Surrogacy

Amber Heard welcomed her first child through surrogacy in April 2021. She had shared the happy news with the world and also called the feeling empowering. According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Heard said, “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.” She had also stated how surrogacy challenged the traditional views on motherhood.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married in February 2015 and were together for 15 months before their separation in May 2016. The London Fields actress hurled several accusations on Depp of alleged domestic violence and assault, which resulted in a highly publicized legal battle. She went on to lose the defamation case against the Pirates Of The Caribbean star after which she moved to Spain. Heard was last romantically linked with cinematographer Bianca Butti during her legal battle with Depp.

