Liam Payne’s untimely passing has profoundly moved his surviving One Direction bandmates. Radar Online reports that it led them to perceive life more practically and thoughtfully.

Insiders reveal the singer’s demise served as a “wake-up call” for Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. The tragic incident reportedly prompted them to reassess their lives and relationships.

Tomlinson, 32, Malik, 31, Styles, 30, and Horan, 31, were visibly overwhelmed with grief at Payne’s funeral at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

One Direction Bandmates Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Relationships

Insiders also revealed that as the two-month anniversary of Payne’s passing approaches, his bandmates have rekindled their bond with each other. “(Liam‘s death) was a wake-up call for all of them,” the source said. “Prior, they kept in touch sporadically but didn’t have close friendships at all.”

A source told the publication that following the 31-year-old’s passing, the former boy band members committed to rebuilding their friendships. The boys drifted away after the group’s indefinite hiatus in January 2016. “They’re all still mourning but are checking in on each other and feel closer than they have in years,” they added. “It brought them back together.”

Liam Payne’s Funeral Was The First Time The Former Bandmates Reunited

Liam Payne’s funeral marked the first time the band had reunited since Zayn Malik left in 2015 to pursue his solo career. The insider revealed that the five members had been discussing one final reunion show before Payne’s death. This made his passing even more heartbreaking for his fans.

While those plans are currently on hold, the remaining members are allegedly contemplating a reunion show in Payne’s memory. “The guys would love to do a tribute to Liam. They’re all so devastated right now they can’t even think about that as a legitimate project, but it has been discussed,” the mole said. “Liam’s death has caused the guys immense heartbreak.”

One Direction Released A Joint Statement After Liam Payne’s Death

After the death of the father-of-one, the One Direction members each issued an individual statement as well as a joint message. “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the four members wrote, per The Mirror.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

