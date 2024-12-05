Ever since Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Argentina, the hotel has faced intense scrutiny, with many questioning the responsibility of its management in preventing his death.

Now, the former One Direction star’s friend Roger Nores has also called out the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, holding it responsible for the singer’s untimely death.

Roger Nores Was One of the Last People to See Liam Payne Alive

Roger Nores is under investigation for abandonment, leaving Liam unattended despite being aware of the imminent fiasco. However, Roger, one of the last individuals to witness the singer alive, stated in the incident’s aftermath, asserting that he had never “abandoned Liam.”

Liam was with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, before she returned to the United States, leaving him in Argentina with Roger.

“I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened,” Roger, 35, stated.

“There were over 15 people in the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left. I could have never imagined something like this would happen. I gave my statement to the prosecutor on October 17 as a witness, and I haven’t spoken to any police officer or prosecutor ever since. I wasn’t Liam’s manager. He was just my very dear friend,” the Argentine multi-millionaire and reported business manager of Liam added.

Roger Nores Claims the Hotel Played a Part in Liam Payne’s Death

Roger alleged that the hotel played a significant role in Liam’s death and believed he should not be the one under investigation. According to TMZ, documents filed by Roger’s legal team state that the hotel failed to provide a 24-hour doctor as the law requires.

“A world-famous person was staying with obvious signs of being going through a crisis caused by drug intake at that very moment, and they did not even make an effort there to make up for their legal omission of having a 24-hour doctor,” the document reportedly stated.

He also defended himself by stating that the hotel manager left Liam, not him. Roger claimed that the hotel failed to take action despite knowing Liam had been struggling for several days.

