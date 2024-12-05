Rapper and social media personality Bhad Bhabie is optimistic about expanding her family with boyfriend Le Vaughn, despite undergoing cancer treatment last month. The ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl recently shared her wish to have more children in a strange social media video by her husband, Le Vaughn.

Le Vaughn Asked Bhad Bhabie How Many Children They Will Have

In the video, Bhad Bhabie is on the camera while her husband, Le Vaughn, speaks from behind the lens. He asks the 21-year-old how many children they will have, to which she promptly replies, “Two.”

When he follows up with “when,” she explains it will be after treatment. However, Vaughn, seemingly surprised, asks her what treatment is needed, prompting Bhabie to respond with a shift in expression, saying, “After my medicine.”

Le Vaughn later shares in the video that he wants to have eight children. The couple already has a daughter, who appeared in the clip, who was born in March of last year.

The video, which has raised concerns among fans about the circumstances under which it was filmed, was reportedly posted to Vaughn’s Instagram account but later deleted.

Bhad Bhabie Discloed the Reason Why She Lost Weight

According to TMZ, Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, raised concerns among fans after revealing she was taking “cancer medicine” that was causing her to lose weight. While she didn’t disclose the details of her diagnosis, a family source later confirmed to the outlet that she is battling cancer and receiving medical treatment.

The ‘Gucci Flip Flops performer’s mother, Barbara Bregoli, also confirmed her daughter’s illness in response to accusations that she was faking her conditions.

“How dare you?” Bregoli said in an Instagram video shared on Friday, November 8. “[To say] my daughter would lie about something like that?” Bregoli revealed that she has also battled breast cancer twice. She added, “How dare you say my daughter’s faking this?”

The 21-year-old previously ended her relationship with Vaughn, during which she accused him of physical violence and shared a graphic, now deleted video on her Instagram story.

The reason behind the duo’s dispute remained unclear, though she previously hinted at a custody dispute over their daughter. She wrote at the time, “This man thinks he is going to [sic] take my daughter from me! Say whatever you want, [trying to] take my baby is crazy.”

Despite sharing the incriminating video, Bhabie clarified that her intentions were not to harm him but to help him recognize the need for support. “My point in sharing this wasn’t to attack him. It was for him to see what he does is wrong and to take accountability and make a REAL CHANGE,” she claimed.

However, they have since reunited.

