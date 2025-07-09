Producer Deepak Mukut has reunited with his Aashiq Banaya Aapne team, Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya for GUNMAASTER G9, a high-octane family action drama, after two decades. The movie is set to go on floors soon.

Who Stars In GUNMAASTER G9 Alongside Emraan Hashmi?

Produced by Deepak and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner, the film features a dynamic ensemble cast. In addition to Emraan Hashmi, it stars Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh.

Following the success of Sanam Teri Kasam re-release earlier this year, Mukut is bringing his vision for genre-driven cinema to the ambitious new project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Mukut (@deepakmukut)

What Did Aditya Dutt & Deepak Mukut Say About GUNMAASTER G9?

Director Aditya Datt, known for Table No. 21, the Commando franchise, and the OTT series Bad Cop, called the reunion a full-circle moment. “When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young, hungry, and experimental. With GUNMAASTER G9, we’re still all of those things—but sharper and more evolved. It’s a full-circle moment for me. I’m incredibly grateful to Deepak Mukut for bringing us back together and trusting us with this film,” he said.

Producer Deepak Mukut, head of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, added, “This film is slick, emotional, and has mass appeal. At Soham Rockstar, we back directors like Aditya Datt who have a strong vision and a fresh take on mainstream cinema. With Emraan, Genelia, and Aparshakti onboard, we have a dream cast to bring this powerful story to life.”

What To Expect From GUNMAASTER G9?

GUNMAASTER G9 will feature Emraan Hashmi in a never-before-seen action avatar. It promises stylized visuals and emotionally charged storytelling that will appeal to a wide audience.

With Himesh Reshammiya returning to score the music, fans can expect the movie to deliver a blockbuster soundtrack that complements its gripping narrative. The film promises to be a full-spectrum cinematic experience for today’s audiences.

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in Mumbai post-monsoon, with Uttarakhand schedules to follow shortly thereafter. The movie is slated for release in 2026.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Tridev Turns 36! Jackie Shroff Gets Nostalgic, Shares A Memorable Throwback From The 1989 Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News