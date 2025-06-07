The Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer crime-thriller flick, Murder 2 will be completing 14 years tomorrow (June 8). As it is all set to clock in this important milestone, here’s revisiting the box office success of the film. The film not only turned out to be a commercial success but was also praised for its performances and the soundtracks.

Murder 2 Box Office Revisit

The Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer was mounted at a budget of 13 crores. The movie saw an impressive opening of 6.5 crores which paved the way for a good upward graph. The movie managed to mint 22.5 crores in its opening weekend which was a proof that it was garnering a positive word of mouth from the masses.

Murder 2 furthermore minted an impressive 35.5 crores in its opening week. This led to a stellar India net collection of 46 crores. The film closed below 50 crores at the Indian box office but not before achieving a massive success at the box office. Talking about its global collections, it earned 6 crore when it came to the overseas collection. Including the taxes, the gross collections came to 54.28 crore. The worldwide collection came to 60.28 crore.

Murder 2 Had A Stunning Budget Recovery

Mounted at a controlled budget of 13 crores, the Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer’s closing ROI (Return On Investment) came around 33 crores. This resulted in the ROI percentage coming to a whopping 253%. The movie inevitably received a super-hit verdict.

Murder 2 Box Office Revisit Summary

India Net Collection: 46 crore

Gross Collection: 54.28 crore

Overseas Collection: 6 crore

Worldwide Collection: 60.28 crore

Budget: 13 crores

ROI: 33 crores

ROI%: 253%

Verdict: Super-Hit

