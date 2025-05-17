Emraan Hashmi served decent content with his latest action thriller, Ground Zero. Unfortunately, the audience rejected it within a first few days of theatrical release. The box office run has concluded in less than a month with another flop added to his kitty. Scroll below for the closing collections!

How much did Ground Zero earn at the box office?

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial witnessed one of the lowest openings for a Bollywood film in 2025. With only 1.20 crores on day 1, Emraan Hashmi stayed way behind his peers Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Himesh Reshammiya and even Arjun Kapoor.

There were no new releases in Bollywood this Friday. However, it looks like the audience lost interest in Emraan Hashmi’s film within days of its release. Ground Zero has concluded its box office run at 7.77 crore net, which is around 9.16 crore in gross total.

Ground Zero is a box office failure!

Ground Zero is made at an estimated budget of 50 crores. The makers could only recover around 15% of the total investment, which makes it a box office flop.

Emraan Hashmi delivered his last average film in Azhar (2016), with lifetime collections of 33 crores. There has been no solo success in his kitty in the last 9 years. Hopefully, he will reconsider his choice of films and make a smashing comeback in Bollywood!

More about Ground Zero

The action thriller featured a leading cast of Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and Zoya Hussain. The story revolves around BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey (played by Emraan), who led the operation in which the terrorist Ghazi Baba was killed.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero was released in theaters on April 25, 2025. It opened to a box office clash with Pratik Gandhi’s Phule, which is performing comparatively much better.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Final Advance Booking (India): 142% Higher Than MI 7, Tom Cruise Set To Create History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News