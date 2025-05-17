Phule, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in the lead roles, failed to create any impact at the Indian box office. Recently, it completed three weeks in theatres but managed to post a dismal collection on the board. However, staying at lower levels, the film did the unthinkable during its entire three-week run, and the streak was finally broken yesterday, on day 22. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Fails to make a mark despite positive reviews

Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the Bollywood biographical drama was theatrically released on April 25, 2025. It opened to generally positive reviews from critics. However, this positivity couldn’t be translated into numbers, as there was little to no awareness about the film. After a dismal start, it maintained its pace at lower levels, but that wasn’t enough to make it a clean success.

Phule earns a dismal collection in 22 days

Phule opened at just 15 lakh. With such a low start, there was no hope for a major turnaround, and the least expectation was that it would stay in theatres as long as possible. It did manage to stay in theatres, and currently, it’s running in its fourth week. With around 10 lakh more coming in on the fourth Friday, the film’s 22-day collection stands at 5.76 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic sum stands at 6.79 crores.

Achieves an unimaginable feat

Amid this poor run, Phule has achieved an unimaginable feat at the Indian box office. After the opening of 15 lakh, it maintained a higher collection than 15 lakh for a consecutive 20 days. This streak was finally broken on day 22, when the film earned 10 lakh. Though the numbers are extremely low, we have rarely seen any Bollywood film score higher than the opening for 20 consecutive days.

In the post-pandemic era, we have seen big blockbusters like Jawan, Stree 2, and Chhaava – none of these biggies managed to do this. So, the Pratik Gandhi starrer has something to cheer about despite being a flop.

