Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have set some major relationship goals in the last few years. The two actors, who tied the knot in 2021, never shy away from expressing their love for each other and also root for one another’s professional projects on social media.

While the couple’s romance has stood the test of time, there was a point in their relationship when they went their separate ways. Patralekha had once revealed how she had broken up with Rajkummar Rao during their dating days, but the two later got back together for good.

When Patralekha Wanted to Leave Mumbai After Break Up with Rajkummar Rao

In February 2024, Patralekha attended a Netflix event in Mumbai hosted by comedian Zakir Khan. At the event, she took a trip down memory lane, revealing how she broke up with the Stree 2 star during the initial phase of their relationship and was so devastated that she wanted to leave the city.

“Mera Raj ke saath break-up hua tha. I was very sad and thought of leaving Mumbai,” Patralekha told the host. Talking about how she ultimately patched up with her now-husband, the Wild Wild Punjab actress said, “One of my friends insisted that I go on a trip to Goa and everything would be fine after that. I went to Goa and cleared my mind.”

The Goa trip helped Patralekha to reconsider her decision, and the rest, they say, is history. “Once I came back to Bombay, I eventually got back with Raj. My friend saw Raj and me on television and was very angry,” the actress concluded.

Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao began dating in 2010. Four years later, the duo starred together in Hansal Mehta’s film CityLights and were appreciated for their chemistry. After being in a relationship for more than a decade, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021.

“Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here’s to forever…and beyond,” Rajkummar wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing pictures from his fairytale wedding with Patralekha.

