Movies like Devdas, Kabir Singh, and Animal might have become blockbusters, but these films have a common link. The male protagonists in the movie were hailed as toxic, violent, self-destructive, misogynistic, and highly controversial when it came to their treatment of women. There have been countless debates surrounding these movies. Now, Rajkummar Rao has broken his silence surrounding such films and their characters being glorified by the audience. He mainly spoke about the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

While Rajkummar Rao said that he thoroughly enjoyed the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, he did find some scenes of the film problematic. However, the Stree actor asserted that the audience should not get so easily influenced by the movie since the title itself says that the character exhibits an ‘animal-like’ behavior. Talking about Animal, Rao said, “I loved Animal, the experience of watching Animal. I enjoyed it. Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes. But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film. I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing. Rajkummar shared that a film critic said that the film was titled Animal and not Adarsh Purush, as the director wanted to show the story of an animal.”

RajKumar Rao on the movie Animal and Ranbir Kapoor.. pic.twitter.com/gc8jsMF1JX — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 22, 2024

Rajkummar Rao said something similar for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Devdas too. The Aligarh actor said, “If you want to become Devdas after watching it, the problem is in you. You have been shown a story that there might be some guy like Devdas. He (Director) isn’t asking anyone to become like him, and it’s based on a book… It’s a character story. He dies in the end. He is telling you if you do this, you gonna die sooner. He is not telling you that he is facing all these, still he is living well and has a lot of money.”

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao is basking in the success of his recently released film Stree 2. Within just 8 days of its release, the film is all set to cross 300 crore in India.

