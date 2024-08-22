Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao returned to the big screens with Stree 2, creating a massive thunderstorm. The horror-comedy flick is witnessing a never-seen-before mania, and the sequel seems to be striking the right chords with the audience. Scroll below to know the worldwide box office updates after seven days.

Released in 2018, Stree was a massive success at the box office. It gained the super-duper hit verdict with collections of 129.67 crores from India alone. It was made on a budget of 20 crores. Amar Kaushik and the team stuck to their roots and mounted the sequel at an estimated cost of 60 crores. And well, magic has been recreated, and how!

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collections

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has completed a week of its theatrical run by achieving a massive milestone. Stree 2 is the first Bollywood film of 2024 to enter the 400 crore club.

After day 7 in India, Stree 2 stands at 289.60 crores net and 341.72 crores gross. It has added around 59 crores gross from overseas circuits, bringing the worldwide collections to 400.72 crores gross. This is an unexpected milestone, and the time frame within which this has been achieved is a bigger surprise!

Congratulations to Shraddha Kapoor and the team.

More about Stree 2

With Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao finally has a film in the 200 crore club. Even before this, it was only Stree in his filmography that crossed the 100 crore mark. The ensemble cast also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan also make cameo appearances. It is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel has been jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

