After going through hardships in the post-pandemic era, the Indian film industry has bounced back strongly with several blockbusters at the worldwide box office. We saw some big hits in the form of Pathaan, Jawan, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and others. Even Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD enjoyed a splendid run and comfortably crossed the 1000 crore milestone. However, it’s also the truth that Aamir Khan’s Dangal is still unbeaten at the top.

Out of all film industries in India, Bollywood has suffered the biggest dent in the post-pandemic era. Not just financially but also in terms of perception, a lot of negativity was established. Thankfully, with some of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema, a lot of things have changed in the favor. In terms of box office, the industry is showing dominance with not one or two but six films on the list of highest-grossing Indian films of all time globally.

Out of these six films, Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which made history after its China release in 2017, is ruling at the top spot with an unprecedented collection of 1970 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Another highest-scoring Bollywood film on the list is Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which is placed fifth with 1163.82 crores gross.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1069.85 crores gross), Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (915 crores gross), Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (910.72 crores gross), and Zaira Wasim-Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar (902.92 crores gross) are the remaining Bollywood films on the list of highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office.

From Tollywood, Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the top grosser, with a global collection of 1800 crores gross, and it’s placed second. The remaining films on the list are Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR (1271.30 crores gross) and Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (1054.67 crores gross). Sandalwood has one film, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores gross), which is placed in fourth position.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal – 1970 crores Baahubali 2 – 1800 crores RRR – 1271.30 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 1230 crores Jawan – 1163.82 crores Pathaan – 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 915 crores Animal – 910.72 crores Secret Superstar – 902.92 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

