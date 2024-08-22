Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Collection Day 7: Becomes 2nd Highest-Grosser Of Ganesh; But Gaalipata 2’s Record Remains Unchallenged!

Ganesh-starrer Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, a romantic comedy with a twist, had a strong opening weekend at the box office. However, its collections significantly dropped during the weekdays, mirroring a common trend in the film industry. Despite this, the film has garnered positive reviews and has become the second film after Bheema to lift up the struggling Sandalwood industry. Keep reading to know more!

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi‘s success was largely attributed to its catchy music, especially “Dwapara” and “Chinnamma Chinnamma.” These songs went viral on social media, creating a buzz around the movie. However, audience reactions to the film have been mixed, with some finding it predictable while others enjoying its charm.

Day-wise Collections of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi had a strong opening weekend, collecting 1.6 crore on Day 1, 0.85 crore on Day 2, and 1.80 crore on Day 3. The collections peaked on Sunday with 2.25 crore on Day 4. However, the footfalls plummeted during the weekdays, dropping to 0.80 crore on Day 5, 0.75 crore on Day 6, and 0.60 crore on Day 7. Despite the decline, the film managed to gross a total of 10.20 crore gross, with a net collection of 8.65 crore.

While the film’s weekday collections have been disappointing, there is still hope for a resurgence over the weekends. Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has already surpassed the lifetime collections of some of Ganesh’s previous films, including Triple Riding, Baanadariyalli and Sakath. However, Gaalipata 2 still remains Ganesh’s highest-grosser of all time.

Gaalipata 2 (2022): 32 crore Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi (2024): 8.65 crore Sakath (2021): 6 crore Triple Riding (2022): 1.5 crore Baanadariyalli (2023): 1 crore

While several exceptional Kannada films were released in the first half of 2024, they struggled to attract significant audiences, resulting in lower theatre attendance. However, the box office success of Duniya Vijay’s Bheema and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has injected optimism into the Sandalwood industry.

With a lineup of highly anticipated films featuring Upendra’s UI, Kichcha Sudeep’s Max, Dhruva Sarja’s Martin, Shivanna’s Bhairathi Ranagal and KD The Devil, Kannada cinema is poised for a resurgence in the coming months.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: Vaazha Box Office Collection Day 5: Anand Menon’s Film Surges Ahead With 14 Crore Worldwide In Box Office Battle Against Nunakkuzhi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News