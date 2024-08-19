Bheema Box Office Collection Day 10: Duniya Vijay's Film Delivers Blockbuster ROI Of 138.75%; Sets Sandalwood Ablaze

Duniya Vijay’s Bheema has taken the Kannada film industry by storm, igniting a fervor that has reverberated through Karanataka theatres. The film’s gritty portrayal of Bangalore’s underbelly, entangled with the high-stakes world of drug trafficking and politics, has deeply resonated with audiences. The film’s box office performance has been exceptional! Keep reading to know more.

Released on August 9, Bheema is running successfully in the state. Director Duniya Vijay has not only proven his acting prowess but also showcased his talent behind the camera. The movie marks a significant milestone in his career, following the success of his previous venture, Salaga. With a stellar supporting cast, including Ashwini, Kalyanee Raju, Black Dragon Majnu, and Achyuth Kumar, the film has captivated audiences with its raw energy and compelling storyline.

What’s even more impressive is that the film has turned out to be a successful venture. Bheema has made 19.10 crore net in India in 10 days, bringing the gross India total to 22.53 crore.

The movie’s collections have slowed down after August 15, facing competition from other Tamil and Telugu releases. Nevertheless, the film has turned out to be a ‘Hit.’ Made on a budget of 8 crore, the film has earned a profit of 11.10 crore for the makers, resulting in an ROI of 138.75%.

The film’s impact extends beyond mere financial success. It has breathed new life into the Kannada film industry, drawing audiences back to cinemas after a period of lull. The sight of ‘house full’ boards adorning theatres across the state during its initial days after release was a testament to the film’s immense popularity. With Duniya Vijay’s Bheema, the film industry has regained strength. Many who have watched this movie have expressed their appreciation.

Bheema has given a boost to Duniya Vijay‘s career, and after the success of Bheema, he is considering making Salaga 2. There is growing curiosity among fans about when work on this sequel will begin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

