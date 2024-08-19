Indra Re-Release Box Office Advance Booking: Chiranjeevi’s Classic Sells 12,000 Tickets In 20 Hours, Set To Break All Re-Release Records

Chiranjeevi’s Indra is set for a re-release in a few days, and the entire team is thrilled to see the film returning to theatres. There are high expectations for the re-release, with hopes that it will become a hit once again. The film has a strong potential to break all existing records set by other re-released films.

Indra is scheduled to hit theatres on August 22, coinciding with Megastar Chiranjeevi‘s birthday, making it a special occasion for all the fans. Previously, films like Murari, Pokiri, Athadu, Shankar Dada MBBS, Surya S/o Krishnan, and others were re-released and set new records.

Indra is expected to surpass those records at the box office in its re-release. Advance bookings have already started, with tickets available on the BookMyShow app.

According to reports, Indra sold over 12,000 tickets within just twenty hours, raking in an estimated 40 lakhs from Hyderabad alone. The demand is so high that not a single ticket is available for the early morning shows scheduled at RTC Cross Roads, where four to five shows are being screened between 7 AM and 8 AM.

Advance bookings are available in many locations. This re-release comes at a perfect time, as there isn’t a dominant mass entertainer currently in theatres, giving Indra a clear shot at success. The recent resurgence in the re-release trend, sparked by Murari’s unexpected success, suggests that Indra could receive a similar, if not greater, response.

The film, known for its powerful narrative, Mani Sharma’s memorable music, and B. Gopal’s direction, holds a special place in fans’ hearts. The cast includes Aarthi Agarwal, Sonali Bendre, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, AVS, Allu Ramalingaiah, Prakash Raj, Sivaji, Tanikella Bharani, Sunil, Dharmavarapu Subrahmanyam, and others.

